Will Mac Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles in Week 1?
In the Week 1 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Mac Jones find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Eagles?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)
- Jones compiled 102 rushing yards on 47 carries (7.3 ypg) last year (with one rushing TD).
- He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Mac Jones Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|21
|30
|213
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|21
|35
|252
|1
|1
|7
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|22
|32
|321
|0
|3
|5
|31
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|3
|6
|13
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|24
|35
|194
|1
|1
|7
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|20
|30
|147
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|23
|27
|246
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|28
|39
|382
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|22
|36
|195
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|24
|35
|235
|0
|1
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|13
|31
|112
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|21
|33
|240
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|20
|33
|204
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|26
|40
|243
|3
|3
|4
|5
|0
