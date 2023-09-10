In the Week 1 tilt between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Mac Jones find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Jones compiled 102 rushing yards on 47 carries (7.3 ypg) last year (with one rushing TD).

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Mac Jones Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 21 30 213 1 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 21 35 252 1 1 7 6 0 Week 3 Ravens 22 32 321 0 3 5 31 1 Week 7 Bears 3 6 13 0 1 3 24 0 Week 8 @Jets 24 35 194 1 1 7 19 0 Week 9 Colts 20 30 147 1 0 1 -2 0 Week 11 Jets 23 27 246 0 0 2 3 0 Week 12 @Vikings 28 39 382 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bills 22 36 195 1 0 3 7 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 24 35 235 0 1 5 -1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 13 31 112 0 0 4 10 0 Week 16 Bengals 21 33 240 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 17 Dolphins 20 33 204 2 0 3 1 0 Week 18 @Bills 26 40 243 3 3 4 5 0

