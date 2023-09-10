In a match slated for Sunday, Su Jeong Jang (No. 152 in rankings) will take on Mai Hontama (No. 176) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match versus Hontama (-110), Jang is the favorite with -120 odds.

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Match Information

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Su Jeong Jang has a 54.5% chance to win.

Mai Hontama Su Jeong Jang -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Trends and Insights

Hontama is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In the US Open (her last tournament), Jang was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 363-ranked McCartney Kessler, 2-6, 4-6.

Hontama has played 11 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.

Hontama has played five matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.

In the past year, Jang has competed in 12 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.8% of the games. She averages 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Jang has played 10 matches and averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

In the one match between Hontama and Jang dating back to 2015, in the 2018 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff Women Singles Round of 16, Jang came out on top 6-1, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Jang has taken two against Hontama (100.0%), while Hontama has captured zero.

Jang has bettered Hontama in 12 of 15 total games between them, good for a 80.0% winning percentage.

Hontama and Jang have faced off one time, averaging 15 games and two sets per match.

