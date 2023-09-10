Should you bet on Mike Gesicki hitting paydirt in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Think Gesicki will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki's stats last season included 52 targets and 32 receptions for 362 yards (21.3 per game) and five TDs.

Gesicki had a touchdown catch in four games last season out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Mike Gesicki Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 2 @Ravens 4 4 41 1 Week 3 Bills 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 4 2 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 30 0 Week 6 Vikings 7 6 69 2 Week 7 Steelers 7 3 27 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 3 38 1 Week 9 @Bears 2 1 3 0 Week 10 Browns 3 2 31 0 Week 12 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Packers 2 1 24 0 Week 17 @Patriots 4 2 18 1 Week 18 Jets 6 4 46 0 Wild Card @Bills 6 2 15 1

Rep Mike Gesicki with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.