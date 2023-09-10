In a match slated for Sunday, Yue Yuan (No. 100 in rankings) will take on Nadia Podoroska (No. 70) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Podoroska is favored (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Yuan, who is -105.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Yue Yuan Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Sunday, September 10

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Location: Osaka, Japan

Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Yue Yuan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nadia Podoroska has a 54.5% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Yue Yuan -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Nadia Podoroska vs. Yue Yuan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 29, 2023 (her last match), Podoroska lost to Qinwen Zheng 1-6, 0-6.

In the US Open (her last tournament), Yuan was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 363-ranked McCartney Kessler, 6-4, 2-6, 6-7.

Podoroska has played 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

On hard courts, Podoroska has played 11 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.

Yuan is averaging 23.6 games per match in her 14 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.2% of those games.

Yuan is averaging 24.0 games per match and 8.8 games per set in seven matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Podoroska and Yuan have not matched up against each other since 2015.

