In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 122-ranked Panna Udvardy faces No. 47 Tatjana Maria.

Maria has -550 odds to win against Udvardy (+350).

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has an 84.6% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Tatjana Maria +350 Odds to Win Match -550 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 37.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.3

Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023 (her last match), Udvardy was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 2-6, 4-6.

In her most recent match on August 29, 2023, Maria came up short 2-6, 1-6 versus Petra Martic in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In her 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Udvardy has played an average of 20.9 games.

Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Udvardy has played 19.3 games per match and won 47.4% of them.

In the past 12 months, Maria has played 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

On hard courts, Maria has played 28 matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Udvardy and Maria have not matched up against each other since 2015.

