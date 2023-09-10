Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 122-ranked Panna Udvardy faces No. 47 Tatjana Maria.
Maria has -550 odds to win against Udvardy (+350).
Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Panna Udvardy
|Tatjana Maria
|+350
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|37.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.3
Panna Udvardy vs. Tatjana Maria Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023 (her last match), Udvardy was defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 2-6, 4-6.
- In her most recent match on August 29, 2023, Maria came up short 2-6, 1-6 versus Petra Martic in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
- In her 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Udvardy has played an average of 20.9 games.
- Through six matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Udvardy has played 19.3 games per match and won 47.4% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Maria has played 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- On hard courts, Maria has played 28 matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 8.7 games per set.
- Udvardy and Maria have not matched up against each other since 2015.
