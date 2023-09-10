A victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET (at Gillette Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Eagles were a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as they ranked top-five in both total offense (third-best with 389.1 yards per game) and total defense (second-best with 301.5 yards allowed per game) this season. The Patriots ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

Patriots vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Eagles (-4) Toss Up (44.5) Eagles 25, Patriots 20

Patriots Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last year.

The Patriots covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

A total of eight of New England games last season hit the over.

Patriots games averaged 42.5 total points last season, two fewer than the total for this matchup.

Eagles Betting Info

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

Philadelphia went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

The Eagles covered the spread eight times last season (8-7 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Philadelphia games.

The over/under in this matchup is 44.5 points, one fewer than the average total in last season's Eagles contests.

Patriots vs. Eagles 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28.1 20.2 26.9 18.8 29.4 21.9 New England 21.4 20.4 19.5 17.9 23.1 22.7

