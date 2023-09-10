Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 140 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 63 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), with more than one hit 43 times (32.1%).
- In 18.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (45.5%), including 18 multi-run games (13.4%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|66
|.276
|AVG
|.264
|.349
|OBP
|.333
|.471
|SLG
|.535
|29
|XBH
|34
|11
|HR
|18
|44
|RBI
|48
|44/25
|K/BB
|68/24
|1
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
