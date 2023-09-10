Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
Rebecca Marino (No. 104 ranking) will meet Nao Hibino (No. 81) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 10.
Hibino is the favorite (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Marino, who is -110.
Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Rebecca Marino
|Nao Hibino
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|48
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52
Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights
- Marino came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her last match).
- In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Hibino lost 6-7, 3-6 versus Louisa Chirico.
- In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Marino has played an average of 23.1 games.
- Marino has played 22.3 games per match in her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Hibino is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.
- Hibino has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.7% of those games.
- Marino and Hibino have not matched up against each other since 2015.
