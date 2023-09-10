Rebecca Marino (No. 104 ranking) will meet Nao Hibino (No. 81) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 10.

Hibino is the favorite (-120) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Marino, who is -110.

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Sunday, September 10

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Location: Osaka, Japan

Court Surface: Hard

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nao Hibino has a 54.5% chance to win.

Rebecca Marino Nao Hibino -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Rebecca Marino vs. Nao Hibino Trends and Insights

Marino came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her last match).

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Hibino lost 6-7, 3-6 versus Louisa Chirico.

In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Marino has played an average of 23.1 games.

Marino has played 22.3 games per match in her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Hibino is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.

Hibino has averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.7% of those games.

Marino and Hibino have not matched up against each other since 2015.

