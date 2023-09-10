Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman on Sunday.

The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at -105. A 10-run total has been set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 63 total times this season. They've gone 33-30 in those games.

Boston has gone 33-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 140 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-61-4).

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-35 36-35 28-25 44-44 50-53 22-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.