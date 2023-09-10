The Baltimore Orioles (90-51) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Boston Red Sox (72-70) on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (11-8, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Grayson Rodriguez (5-3, 4.91 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (11-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Rodriguez - BAL (5-3, 4.91 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox's Bello (11-8) will make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.61 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .259.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Bello has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Grayson Rodriguez

Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.

Rodriguez is trying to build on a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Rodriguez is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.