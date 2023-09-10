Should you bet on Rhamondre Stevenson finding his way into the end zone in the New England Patriots' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Rhamondre Stevenson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Last season Stevenson racked up 1,040 rushing yards, or 61.2 per game, and five TDs. In the receiving game, Stevenson made 69 catches for 421 yards (24.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 17 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Rhamondre Stevenson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 8 25 0 2 2 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 47 0 1 4 0 Week 3 Ravens 12 73 1 4 28 0 Week 4 @Packers 14 66 0 4 23 0 Week 5 Lions 25 161 0 2 14 0 Week 6 @Browns 19 76 2 4 15 0 Week 7 Bears 11 39 1 8 59 0 Week 8 @Jets 16 71 0 7 72 0 Week 9 Colts 15 60 0 3 10 1 Week 11 Jets 15 26 0 6 56 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 36 0 9 76 0 Week 13 Bills 10 54 0 6 24 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3 8 0 2 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 19 172 1 2 -4 0 Week 16 Bengals 13 30 0 2 3 0 Week 17 Dolphins 8 42 0 2 9 0 Week 18 @Bills 6 54 0 5 28 0

