The Chicago Sky (17-22), on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET, aim to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Connecticut Sun (27-12).

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Sun have won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Sky are 19-18-0 ATS this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Chicago is 6-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.

A total of 19 Sky games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.