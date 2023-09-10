Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 180-ranked Valeria Savinykh faces No. 90 Anna-Lena Friedsam.
Compared to the underdog Savinykh (+210), Friedsam is favored (-275) to make it to the Round of 16.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, September 10
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Lena Friedsam has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Valeria Savinykh
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|42.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights
- Savinykh advanced past Aoi Ito 7-6, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Friedsam last played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina.
- In her eight matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Savinykh has played an average of 19.5 games.
- In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Savinykh has played an average of 20.1 games.
- In her 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Friedsam is averaging 22.9 games per match while winning 52.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Friedsam has played 22 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Savinykh and Friedsam have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.