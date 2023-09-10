In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Sunday, No. 180-ranked Valeria Savinykh faces No. 90 Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Compared to the underdog Savinykh (+210), Friedsam is favored (-275) to make it to the Round of 16.

Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Lena Friedsam has a 73.3% chance to win.

Valeria Savinykh Anna-Lena Friedsam +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 42.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.1

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Valeria Savinykh vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

Savinykh advanced past Aoi Ito 7-6, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Friedsam last played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina.

In her eight matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Savinykh has played an average of 19.5 games.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Savinykh has played an average of 20.1 games.

In her 36 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Friedsam is averaging 22.9 games per match while winning 52.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Friedsam has played 22 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Savinykh and Friedsam have not played against each other.

