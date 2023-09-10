Xinyu Wang (No. 53 ranking) will take on Jil Teichmann (No. 148) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 10.

In the Round of 32, Wang is favored over Teichmann, with -250 odds against the underdog's +190.

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Sunday, September 10

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Location: Osaka, Japan

Court Surface: Hard

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 71.4% chance to win.

Xinyu Wang Jil Teichmann -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Xinyu Wang vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 10-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

In her last match on August 22, 2023, Teichmann came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Petra Marcinko in the qualifying round of the US Open.

In her 47 matches over the past year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 22.2 games.

In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Wang has played an average of 23.1 games.

In the past year, Teichmann has competed in 38 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. She averages 22.4 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Teichmann has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Wang and Teichmann have played in the last five years.

