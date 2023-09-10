Gerrit Cole gets the nod for the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 202 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 20th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 598 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Cole (13-4) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Cole is aiming to claim his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Cole will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Tigers W 5-1 Home Gerrit Cole Alex Faedo 9/6/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers L 10-3 Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Luis Severino Colin Rea 9/9/2023 Brewers L 9-2 Home Michael King Wade Miley 9/10/2023 Brewers - Home Gerrit Cole Corbin Burnes 9/11/2023 Red Sox - Away - - 9/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Carlos Rodón James Paxton 9/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino Tanner Houck 9/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Michael King Chris Sale 9/15/2023 Pirates - Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo

