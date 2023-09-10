The Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) will look to finish off a sweep of a three-game series versus the New York Yankees (70-72), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (13-4) for the Yankees and Corbin Burnes (9-8) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (13-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-8, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees' Cole (13-4) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 2.90 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 29 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 28 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.

Burnes heads into the outing with 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Burnes is aiming for his 27th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

In six of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.63), 11th in WHIP (1.094), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.