Aaron Rodgers Week 1 Preview vs. the Bills
Aaron Rodgers has a decent matchup when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Bills conceded 214.6 passing yards per game last season, 15th in the league.
Rodgers averaged 217.4 yards passing per game and threw for 26 TDs last year. Rodgers also added 94 rushing yards on 34 carries one rushing touchdown (5.5 yards per game).
Rodgers vs. the Bills
- Rodgers vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 203 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Against Buffalo last year, four players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.
- 13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Bills last year.
- Through the air last season, Buffalo allowed at least two touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.
- Last year, the Bills allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.
- Rodgers will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense a year ago (214.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last year.
Aaron Rodgers Passing Props vs. the Bills
- Passing Yards: 234.5 (0)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)
Rodgers Passing Insights
- Rodgers hit the over on his passing yards total in three games last season (17.6% of total opportunities).
- The Jets, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the ball 39.2% of the time.
- With 3,695 yards on 542 pass attempts, Rodgers was 23rd in the league with 6.8 yards per attempt last season.
- Rodgers had a passing touchdown in 16 of 17 games last year, with multiple passing TDs in nine of them.
Aaron Rodgers Rushing Props vs the Bills
- Rushing Yards: 3.5 (0)
Rodgers Rushing Insights
- Rodgers hit the over on his rushing yards total in five games (33.3%) out of 15 opportunities last season.
- Rodgers had a rushing touchdown in one game last year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Rodgers' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Vikings
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|22-for-34 / 195 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|19-for-25 / 234 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|27-for-35 / 255 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|21-for-35 / 251 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|25-for-39 / 222 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|26-for-41 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|23-for-35 / 194 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|19-for-30 / 203 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|23-for-43 / 291 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs
|4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|14-for-20 / 224 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/17/2022
|Week 11
|24-for-39 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|11-for-16 / 140 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|18-for-31 / 182 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|12/19/2022
|Week 15
|22-for-30 / 229 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|3 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|12/25/2022
|Week 16
|24-for-38 / 238 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|7 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|15-for-24 / 159 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Lions
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|17-for-27 / 205 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
