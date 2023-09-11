With the New York Jets squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aaron Rodgers a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Aaron Rodgers score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

A season ago, Rodgers ran for 94 yards on 34 attempts (5.5 ypg), scoring one TD.

He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Aaron Rodgers Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 22 34 195 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 2 Bears 19 25 234 2 0 5 10 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 27 35 255 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 21 35 251 2 1 1 1 0 Week 5 Giants 25 39 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 26 41 246 1 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 23 35 194 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 19 30 203 2 1 1 11 0 Week 9 @Lions 23 43 291 1 3 4 40 0 Week 10 Cowboys 14 20 224 3 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Titans 24 39 227 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 16 140 2 2 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Bears 18 31 182 1 0 3 4 0 Week 15 Rams 22 30 229 1 1 3 -3 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 24 38 238 1 1 7 18 0 Week 17 Vikings 15 24 159 1 0 1 2 1 Week 18 Lions 17 27 205 1 1 3 10 0

