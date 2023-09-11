Will Aaron Rodgers Score a Touchdown Against the Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 1?
With the New York Jets squaring off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Aaron Rodgers a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Think Rodgers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Aaron Rodgers score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)
- A season ago, Rodgers ran for 94 yards on 34 attempts (5.5 ypg), scoring one TD.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Aaron Rodgers Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|22
|34
|195
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|19
|25
|234
|2
|0
|5
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|27
|35
|255
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|21
|35
|251
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|25
|39
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|26
|41
|246
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|23
|35
|194
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|19
|30
|203
|2
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|23
|43
|291
|1
|3
|4
|40
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|14
|20
|224
|3
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|39
|227
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|11
|16
|140
|2
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|18
|31
|182
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|22
|30
|229
|1
|1
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|24
|38
|238
|1
|1
|7
|18
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|15
|24
|159
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|17
|27
|205
|1
|1
|3
|10
|0
Rep Aaron Rodgers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.