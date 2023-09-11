With the Buffalo Bills (0-0) and the New York Jets (0-0) matching up on September 11 at MetLife Stadium, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Jets vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Aaron Rodgers vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Aaron Rodgers 2022 Stats Josh Allen 17 Games Played 16 64.6% Completion % 63.3% 3,695 (217.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,283 (267.7) 26 Touchdowns 35 12 Interceptions 14 94 (5.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 762 (47.6) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Bills Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bills' defensive unit was looking good, as it ranked second in the league with 286 points allowed (17.9 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Buffalo was one of the best defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by surrendering 214.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked fifth with 6 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Bills' D was firing on all cylinders, with 1,673 rushing yards allowed last year (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Buffalo ranked second in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 44.9%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was seventh (37.5%).

Jets Defensive Stats

Last year, the Jets' defense was getting it done, as it ranked fourth in the league with 18.6 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked fifth with 5,288 total yards allowed (311.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, New York's D was firing on all cylinders, with 3,220 passing yards allowed last season (third-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Jets were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 16th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 2,068 (121.6 per game).

Defensively, New York ranked fourth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 47.8%. In third-down percentage allowed, it was 11th (38.1%).

