On Monday, Alexandra Ignatik (No. 261 in the world) faces Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (No. 134) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023.

With -225 odds, Bouzas Maneiro is the favorite against Ignatik (+170) in this matchup.

Alexandra Ignatik vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Alexandra Ignatik vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alexandra Ignatik Jessica Bouzas Maneiro +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Alexandra Ignatik vs. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Trends and Insights

Ignatik came up short 5-7, 3-6 versus Dayana Yastremska in the qualifying round of the French Open (her last match).

Bouzas Maneiro is coming off a 6-1, 4-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 200-ranked Timea Babos in the qualifying round at the US Open.

Through seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Ignatik has played 18.4 games per match and won 41.9% of them.

In her two matches on clay over the past 12 months, Ignatik has played an average of 19.0 games.

Bouzas Maneiro has averaged 24.5 games per match through her 11 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.5% of the games.

In three matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Bouzas Maneiro has averaged 28.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 46.5% of the games.

Ignatik and Bouzas Maneiro have not matched up against each other since 2015.

