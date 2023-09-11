In a match slated for Monday, Belinda Bencic (No. 15 in rankings) will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 102) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

In this Round of 32 match against Sasnovich (+275), Bencic is the favorite with -375 odds.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 78.9% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Belinda Bencic +275 Odds to Win Match -375 - Odds to Win Tournament +1000 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Sasnovich defeated No. 408-ranked Varvara Lepchenko, 6-3, 6-2.

Bencic most recently played on September 3, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 30-ranked Sorana Cirstea.

Sasnovich has played 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match.

Sasnovich has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.3 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Bencic has played 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 55.7% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Bencic is averaging 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Sasnovich and Bencic have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 16. Bencic won that match 6-2, 6-3.

Bencic and Sasnovich have faced off in two sets against each other, with Bencic claiming two of them.

Bencic has the upper hand in 17 total games versus Sasnovich, winning 12 of them.

In one match between Sasnovich and Bencic, they have played 17 games and two sets per match on average.

