When the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills go head to head in Week 1 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, will Allen Lazard score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Think Lazard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Lazard also tacked on 60 receptions for 788 yards and six TDs last season on 100 targets. He put up 52.5 yards per tilt.

Lazard had a receiving touchdown in six of 15 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Allen Lazard Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Bears 3 2 13 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 6 4 45 1 Week 4 Patriots 8 6 116 0 Week 5 Giants 8 4 35 1 Week 6 Jets 9 4 76 1 Week 7 @Commanders 7 6 55 0 Week 9 @Lions 10 4 87 1 Week 10 Cowboys 4 3 45 0 Week 11 Titans 11 5 57 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Bears 6 5 67 0 Week 15 Rams 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 11 5 61 0 Week 17 Vikings 6 5 59 0 Week 18 Lions 6 4 41 1

Rep Allen Lazard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.