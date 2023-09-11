Alycia Parks (No. 42 ranking) will face Anastasia Potapova (No. 27) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, September 11.

In the Round of 32, Potapova is the favorite against Parks, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +170.

Alycia Parks vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, September 11

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Location: San Diego, California

Court Surface: Hard

Alycia Parks vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alycia Parks Anastasia Potapova +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Alycia Parks vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

Parks last hit the court on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina .

Potapova is coming off a 6-7, 6-3, 3-6 defeat to No. 87-ranked Clara Tauson in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Parks has played 22.8 games per match in her 43 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, Parks has played an average of 24.5 games.

In her 51 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Potapova is averaging 24.5 games per match while winning 51.9% of those games.

Potapova has averaged 24.4 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Parks and Potapova have not played against each other.

