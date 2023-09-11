On Monday, Misaki Doi (No. 329 in the world) meets Arianne Hartono (No. 191) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -145 odds, Hartono is the favorite against Doi (+110) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, September 11
  • Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 59.2% chance to win.

Arianne Hartono Misaki Doi
-145 Odds to Win Match +110
+4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300
59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6%
2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9%
53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights

  • By beating No. 191-ranked Despina Papamichail 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday, Hartono advanced to the Round of 32.
  • Doi is coming off a 7-5, 0-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 153-ranked Olga Danilovic in the qualifying round at the Winners Open.
  • In her 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hartono has played an average of 22.5 games.
  • Hartono has played 21.8 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.
  • Doi has averaged 20.3 games per match in her four matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 44.4% of the games.
  • On hard courts, Doi has played four matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
  • Hartono and Doi have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.