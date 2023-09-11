Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Misaki Doi (No. 329 in the world) meets Arianne Hartono (No. 191) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.
With -145 odds, Hartono is the favorite against Doi (+110) in this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Arianne Hartono
|Misaki Doi
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|53.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Jil Teichmann vs Xinyu Wang
- Xiyu Wang vs Lin Zhu
- Anna-Lena Friedsam vs Valeria Savinykh
- Tatjana Maria vs Panna Udvardy
- Yulia Putintseva vs Diana Shnaider
Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 191-ranked Despina Papamichail 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday, Hartono advanced to the Round of 32.
- Doi is coming off a 7-5, 0-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 153-ranked Olga Danilovic in the qualifying round at the Winners Open.
- In her 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hartono has played an average of 22.5 games.
- Hartono has played 21.8 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Doi has averaged 20.3 games per match in her four matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 44.4% of the games.
- On hard courts, Doi has played four matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.
- Hartono and Doi have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.