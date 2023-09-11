On Monday, Misaki Doi (No. 329 in the world) meets Arianne Hartono (No. 191) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

With -145 odds, Hartono is the favorite against Doi (+110) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arianne Hartono has a 59.2% chance to win.

Arianne Hartono Misaki Doi -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Arianne Hartono vs. Misaki Doi Trends and Insights

By beating No. 191-ranked Despina Papamichail 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday, Hartono advanced to the Round of 32.

Doi is coming off a 7-5, 0-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 153-ranked Olga Danilovic in the qualifying round at the Winners Open.

In her 13 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hartono has played an average of 22.5 games.

Hartono has played 21.8 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Doi has averaged 20.3 games per match in her four matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 44.4% of the games.

On hard courts, Doi has played four matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Hartono and Doi have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.