On Monday, Leylah Annie Fernandez (No. 67 in the world) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 19) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

Haddad Maia is getting -115 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 against Fernandez (-110).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 53.5% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Leylah Annie Fernandez -115 Odds to Win Match -110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 53.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia is coming off a defeat to No. 132-ranked Taylor Townsend, 6-7, 5-7, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Fernandez went down 6-7, 7-5, 4-6 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Haddad Maia has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match.

Through 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 23.8 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

Fernandez has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fernandez has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 52.6% of those games.

When squaring off against Haddad Maia, Fernandez has posted a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, on August 9, 2023, which was a 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 victory for Fernandez.

Fernandez and Haddad Maia have squared off in seven sets against each other, with Fernandez capturing four of them.

Fernandez and Haddad Maia have competed in 70 total games, and Fernandez has won more often, securing 37 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Haddad Maia and Fernandez are averaging 23.3 games and 2.3 sets.

