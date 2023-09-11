Wanting to bet on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 PM ET? Stefon Diggs, at +900, is one of the favorites to score the game's first TD. Keep scrolling for more odds and insights.

Bills vs. Jets First TD Odds

Bills Players First TD Odds Stefon Diggs +900 Josh Allen +1100 James Cook +1100 Jets Players First TD Odds Garrett Wilson +900 Dalvin Cook +950 Breece Hall +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Bills to Score First TD Jets to Score First TD -120 -110

The Bills were the first team to score a TD in one game last season (out of two games).

Of those one game when Buffalo scored the first touchdown last season, one contest started with a passing touchdown. None of Buffalo's first touchdowns came on the ground.

As far as scoring touchdowns, the Bills did a good job finding the end zone last season, averaging 3.3 touchdowns per contest, which ranked third-most in the NFL.

The Jets scored the first touchdown of the game six times last season out of 17 games played.

In those six games where the Jets scored the first touchdown last season, three TDs came via the pass, and three score came in the running game.

In terms of TDs per game, the Jets averaged 1.7 touchdowns per contest last season (28th in NFL).

Bills vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

