When Breece Hall takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Hall recorded 463 yards rushing last year on 80 attempts, good for 66.1 yards per game, to go along with four TDs. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four games last year, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in seven games).

Breece Hall Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 6 23 0 6 38 0 Week 2 @Browns 7 50 0 1 10 1 Week 3 Bengals 8 39 0 6 53 0 Week 4 @Steelers 17 66 1 2 12 0 Week 5 Dolphins 18 97 1 2 100 0 Week 6 @Packers 20 116 1 2 5 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 72 1 0 0 0

