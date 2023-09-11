C.J. Uzomah will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league last year when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Uzomah chipped in with 21 grabs for 232 yards and two touchdowns last year on 27 targets. He delivered 16.6 yards per game.

Uzomah vs. the Bills

Uzomah vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 11.5 REC YPG / REC TD

Through the air, Buffalo allowed more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Bills last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Bills were the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They yielded 214.6 passing yards per game.

The Bills gave up 21 passing touchdowns (1.3 per game) last season to rank ninth in league play.

C.J. Uzomah Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (0)

Uzomah Receiving Insights

In six of his 10 games last season (60.0%), Uzomah went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 27 passes last year, averaging 8.6 yards per target.

In one of 12 games last year, Uzomah had a receiving touchdown (and he scored multiple receiving TDs in that game).

Uzomah's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 9/25/2022 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/30/2022 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/6/2022 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/4/2022 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/11/2022 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/18/2022 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/22/2022 Week 16 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.