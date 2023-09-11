On Monday, Connor Wong (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

In 60 of 103 games this year (58.3%) Wong has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .290 AVG .222 .346 OBP .276 .462 SLG .389 16 XBH 20 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 52/12 K/BB 62/10 5 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings