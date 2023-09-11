Connor Wong vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Connor Wong (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- In 60 of 103 games this year (58.3%) Wong has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 25.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 41.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|51
|.290
|AVG
|.222
|.346
|OBP
|.276
|.462
|SLG
|.389
|16
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|15
|52/12
|K/BB
|62/10
|5
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Schmidt looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
