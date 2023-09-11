Dalvin Cook Week 1 Preview vs. the Bills
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook has a difficult matchup in their season opener (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills conceded the fifth-fewest rushing yards last year, 104.6 per game.
Cook accumulated 1,173 yards rushing and eight TDs on the ground in addition to 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last season's campaign.
Cook vs. the Bills
- Cook vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 119 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- On the ground, three players racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bills last season.
- Against Buffalo last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.
- In the ground game, the Bills allowed one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.
- The Bills gave up 104.6 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's fifth-ranked run defense.
- A season ago, the Bills ranked fifth in league play in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Bills
- Rushing Yards: 48.5 (0)
Cook Rushing Insights
- Cook went over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (eight of 16 games) last season.
- The Jets threw the ball on 60.8% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 39.2% of the time. Their offense was 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cook had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in seven games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Dalvin Cook Receiving Props vs the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (0)
Cook Receiving Insights
- Cook hit the over on receiving yards prop bets in five of his 16 games (31.2%) a season ago.
- With 295 receiving yards on 56 targets last year, he was 132nd in the NFL (5.3 yards per target).
- Cook had a touchdown catch twice last season, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.
Cook's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|20 ATT / 90 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|17 ATT / 96 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|20 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|18 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|13 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|20 ATT / 111 YDS / 1 TD
|6 TAR / 5 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|17 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|14 ATT / 119 YDS / 1 TD
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|11 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|22 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|20 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|15 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|17 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|14 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|9 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|11 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|15 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
