With the New York Jets playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Dalvin Cook a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Cook racked up 1,173 yards rushing, averaging 69.0 per game, while scoring eight TDs. He tacked on 39 receptions for 295 yards (17.4 per game) and two receiving touchdowns.

He scored a rushing touchdown in seven of 17 games last year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 17 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Dalvin Cook Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 20 90 0 3 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 17 0 4 19 0 Week 3 Lions 17 96 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 20 76 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Bears 18 94 2 2 27 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 77 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Cardinals 20 111 1 5 30 0 Week 9 @Commanders 17 47 0 2 9 1 Week 10 @Bills 14 119 1 3 27 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 72 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 22 42 0 4 14 0 Week 13 Jets 20 86 1 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Lions 15 23 1 1 13 0 Week 15 Colts 17 95 0 4 95 1 Week 16 Giants 14 64 0 3 13 0 Week 17 @Packers 9 27 0 2 17 0 Week 18 @Bears 11 37 0 1 0 0 Wild Card Giants 15 60 0 6 10 0

