DJ LeMahieu vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 19 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .237.
- In 81 of 121 games this year (66.9%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 32 games this season (26.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.8%).
- He has scored in 33.1% of his games this year (40 of 121), with two or more runs five times (4.1%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.231
|.337
|OBP
|.301
|.407
|SLG
|.377
|20
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|15
|58/29
|K/BB
|50/22
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (192 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.28 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
