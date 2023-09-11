Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 20 ranking) will face Jelena Ostapenko (No. 21) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, September 11.

In this Round of 32 match against Alexandrova (+100), Ostapenko is favored to win with -125 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 55.6% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Jelena Ostapenko +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +800 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (her last match), Alexandrova was dropped by Marketa Vondrousova 2-6, 1-6.

In her last match on September 5, 2023, Ostapenko came up short 0-6, 2-6 against Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

In her 56 matches over the past year across all court types, Alexandrova has played an average of 21.2 games.

On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 54.8% of games.

Ostapenko has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.8 games per match and winning 54.0% of those games.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, Ostapenko has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 52.2% of those games.

In three matches against each other, Alexandrova has defeated Ostapenko two times. Alexandrova claimed their most recent meeting 7-6, 6-0 on September 25, 2022 in the Hana Bank Korea Open finals.

Alexandrova has clinched five sets versus Ostapenko (good for a 62.5% win percentage), compared to Ostapenko's three.

Alexandrova has the upper hand in 79 total games versus Ostapenko, winning 46 of them.

Alexandrova and Ostapenko have faced off three times, averaging 26.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.