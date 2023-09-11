Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 90) meets Elizabeth Mandlik (No. 167).
In this Round of 32 match, Mandlik is the favorite (-120) against Parry (-110) .
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elizabeth Mandlik has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|Diane Parry
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|51
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Xiyu Wang vs Lin Zhu
- Jil Teichmann vs Xinyu Wang
- Linda Fruhvirtova vs Harriet Dart
- Tatjana Maria vs Panna Udvardy
- Su Jeong Jang vs Mai Hontama
Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights
- Mandlik is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 232-ranked Haruka Kaji in Saturday's qualifying round.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Parry went down 4-6, 0-6 versus Katie Boulter.
- Mandlik has played 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.
- In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mandlik has played an average of 21.1 games.
- Parry is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.
- Parry has averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 42.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Mandlik and Parry have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.