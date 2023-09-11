In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 90) meets Elizabeth Mandlik (No. 167).

In this Round of 32 match, Mandlik is the favorite (-120) against Parry (-110) .

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elizabeth Mandlik has a 54.5% chance to win.

Elizabeth Mandlik Diane Parry -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

Mandlik is coming off a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 232-ranked Haruka Kaji in Saturday's qualifying round.

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the US Open, Parry went down 4-6, 0-6 versus Katie Boulter.

Mandlik has played 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mandlik has played an average of 21.1 games.

Parry is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.7% of those games.

Parry has averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 42.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Mandlik and Parry have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

