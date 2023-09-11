Garrett Wilson Week 1 Preview vs. the Bills
Garrett Wilson will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL last year when his New York Jets play the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.
Wilson was the best receiver among the current Jets last season, picking up 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four scores. He received 147 targets and averaged 64.9 receiving yards per game.
Wilson vs. the Bills
- Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 85 REC YPG / REC TD
- Against Buffalo last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Bills allowed 19 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Buffalo allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Bills allowed 214.6 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the pass last season.
- The Bills' defense was ranked ninth in the league at 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game last year.
Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Bills
- Receiving Yards: 67.5 (0)
Wilson Receiving Insights
- In 10 of his 17 games (58.8%) last season, Wilson hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- With 1,103 receiving yards on 147 targets last season, he was 65th in the league (7.5 yards per target).
- Wilson hauled in a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 17 games played, and had multiple TD receptions both times.
Wilson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Ravens
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|14 TAR / 8 REC / 102 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|11 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 115 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|15 TAR / 8 REC / 162 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|12/22/2022
|Week 16
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|11 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|17 TAR / 9 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
