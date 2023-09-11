Harriet Dart (No. 144 ranking) will meet Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 11.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Fruhvirtova (+100), Dart is favored to win with -125 odds.

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 55.6% chance to win.

Harriet Dart Linda Fruhvirtova -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Monday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Harriet Dart vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the US Open, Dart was eliminated by No. 86-ranked Yanina Wickmayer, 3-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

Fruhvirtova is coming off a 2-6, 0-6 defeat at the hands of No. 34-ranked Danielle Collins in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Dart has played 29 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.4 games per match.

Dart has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.3 games per match.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 28 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Dart and Fruhvirtova have not met on the court.

