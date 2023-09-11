Connecticut High School Football Live Streams in Hartford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hartford County, Connecticut? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Hartford County, Connecticut High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Rocky Hill High School at OH Platt High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuesday
TBD at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 12
- Location: Wethersfield, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Sport and Medical Sciences Academy at Cromwell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Cromwell, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Plainville High School at E.O. Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Storrs-Mansfield, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bristol Central High School at New Britain High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Britain, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Torrington High School at St. Paul Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bristol, CT
- Conference: Naugatuck Valley League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Southington High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 17
- Location: Wethersfield, CT
- Conference: Central Connecticut
- How to Stream: Watch Here
