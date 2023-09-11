Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 195-ranked Alexandra Eala versus No. 184 Himeno Sakatsume.
Sakatsume is getting -120 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Eala (-105).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Himeno Sakatsume has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Himeno Sakatsume
|Alexandra Eala
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|53
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Nao Hibino vs Rebecca Marino
- Tatjana Maria vs Panna Udvardy
- Yulia Putintseva vs Diana Shnaider
- Jil Teichmann vs Xinyu Wang
- Xiyu Wang vs Lin Zhu
Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sakatsume beat No. 226-ranked Eudice Wong Chong, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Eala took home the victory against No. 297-ranked Sohyun Park, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
- Through seven matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakatsume has played 22.1 games per match and won 51.6% of them.
- Sakatsume has played five matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Eala has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 44.3% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- On hard courts, Eala has played five matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- This is the first time that Sakatsume and Eala have played in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.