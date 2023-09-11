In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 195-ranked Alexandra Eala versus No. 184 Himeno Sakatsume.

Sakatsume is getting -120 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Eala (-105).

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Himeno Sakatsume has a 54.5% chance to win.

Himeno Sakatsume Alexandra Eala -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 53 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Himeno Sakatsume vs. Alexandra Eala Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sakatsume beat No. 226-ranked Eudice Wong Chong, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Eala took home the victory against No. 297-ranked Sohyun Park, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Through seven matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sakatsume has played 22.1 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

Sakatsume has played five matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Eala has played six total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 44.3% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On hard courts, Eala has played five matches and averaged 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Sakatsume and Eala have played in the last five years.

