Buffalo (0-0) will face off against their AFC East-rival, the New York Jets (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the contest.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Bills and Jets? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

Jets vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Jets were winning five times, were losing five times, and were tied seven times.

Offensively, the Jets averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter (28th-ranked) last year. They allowed 3.6 points on average in the first quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Bills were winning after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.4 points on defense (30th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Jets won the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

The Jets averaged 5.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

Last year, the Bills won the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in two games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo averaged 9.6 points in the second quarter (fourth-ranked) last season. On defense, it allowed five points on average in the second quarter (fourth-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Jets outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, lost the third quarter in 12 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

The Jets' offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 4.9 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 16 games last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost five times, and tied four times.

On offense, Buffalo averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jets outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, lost three times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jets averaged 6.8 points on offense (seventh-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.2 points on defense (best in NFL).

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 6.6 points on offense and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jets vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last year, the Jets led six times, trailed seven times, and were tied four times.

In the first half last season, the Jets averaged 8.3 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 10.2 points on defense.

Last season, the Bills were winning after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in three games (3-0), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

Buffalo averaged 15.1 points in the first half (third-ranked) last season. Defensively, it allowed 10.4 points on average in the first half (11th-ranked).

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the second half eight times, lost that half eight times, and were knotted up one time.

In the second half last year, the Jets averaged 9.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 8.1 points on defense.

Last season, the Bills outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games (9-0 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (4-2), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

Buffalo averaged 12.3 points in the second half last year. Defensively, it gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.