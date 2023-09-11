At MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 11, the Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Bills should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bills made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as they ranked second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game). While the Jets ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bills vs Jets on Fubo!

Jets vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-1.5) Under (45.5) Bills 25, Jets 16

Place your bets on the Bills-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Jets were 6-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

New York and its opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Jets last year averaged 41.6 points per game, a 3.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bills were favored by 1.5 points or more 17 times last season, and covered the spread in seven of those games.

Buffalo games went over the point total six out of 16 times last season.

The point total average for Bills games last season was 47.7, 2.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Bills 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.