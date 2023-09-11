The Buffalo Bills (0-0) hit the road for an AFC East battle against the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Jets

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Jets Insights (2022)

The Jets put up 17.4 points per game last year, comparable to the 17.9 the Bills gave up.

The Jets racked up just 0.9 fewer yards per game (318.2) than the Bills gave up (319.1) per outing last season.

Last season New York ran for just 5.4 fewer yards (99.2) than Buffalo allowed per outing (104.6).

The Jets turned the ball over 23 times last season, four fewer times than the Bills forced turnovers (27).

Jets Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Jets scored more points (18.6 per game) than overall (17.4). But they also allowed more (19.5 per game) than overall (18.6).

At home, the Jets picked up more yards (344.6 per game) than overall (318.2). But they also allowed more (315.0 per game) than overall (311.1).

New York picked up more passing yards at home (245.5 per game) than it did overall (219.0), but it also gave up more (201.1 per game) than overall (189.4).

The Jets picked up 99.1 rushing yards per game at home (0.1 fewer than overall), and conceded 113.9 rushing yards at home (7.7 fewer than overall).

The Jets converted 36.7% of third downs at home (2.1% more than overall), and conceded on 40.4% at home (2.3% more than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo - ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas - CBS 9/24/2023 New England - CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC

