Two of last year's best offensive performers will be featured when wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills visit running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Dalvin Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +600

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +800

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds C.J. Uzomah - - - Allen Lazard - - 38.5 (0) Aaron Rodgers 234.5 (0) - - Randall Cobb - - - Dalvin Cook - 47.5 (0) 11.5 (0) Tyler Conklin - - - Mecole Hardman - - - Michael Carter - - - Breece Hall - - - Garrett Wilson - - 69.5 (0) Jeremy Ruckert - - - Irvin Charles - - - Jason Brownlee - - -

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 249.5 (0) 35.5 (0) - James Cook - 43.5 (0) 17.5 (0) Gabriel Davis - - 46.5 (0) Stefon Diggs - - 69.5 (0) Reggie Gilliam - - - Damien Harris - - - Deonte Harris - - - Dalton Kincaid - - 27.5 (0) Dawson Knox - - - Quintin Morris - - - Latavius Murray - - - Khalil Shakir - - - Trent Sherfield - - -

