Sportsbooks project a competitive contest between AFC East opponents when the Buffalo Bills (0-0) visit the New York Jets (0-0) on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 2.5-point underdogs. A point total of 45.5 has been set for this game.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills as they prepare for this matchup against the Jets. As the Jets ready for this matchup against the Bills, check out their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New York vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Bills Betting Insights

New York had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Jets covered the spread six times last year (6-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Last year, five of New York's 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, Buffalo went 7-8-0 last season.

The Bills had an ATS record of 7-10 as 2.5-point favorites or greater last year.

Buffalo had six of its 16 games hit the over last season.

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.