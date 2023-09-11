Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, Clervie Ngounoue (ranked No. 477) takes on Katie Volynets (No. 117).
With -250 odds, Volynets is favored over Ngounoue (+195) in this matchup.
Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Volynets has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Katie Volynets
|Clervie Ngounoue
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+195
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|33.9%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|58.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.6
Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Trends and Insights
- Volynets last hit the court on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang .
- Ngounoue will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 69-ranked Claire Liu in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Volynets has played 22.2 games per match and won 48.7% of them.
- In her 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Volynets has played an average of 22.2 games.
- In her three matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ngounoue is averaging 18.7 games per match while winning 44.6% of those games.
- On hard courts, Ngounoue has played three matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Volynets and Ngounoue have not played against each other.
