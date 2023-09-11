In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on Monday, Clervie Ngounoue (ranked No. 477) takes on Katie Volynets (No. 117).

With -250 odds, Volynets is favored over Ngounoue (+195) in this matchup.

Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Monday, September 11

Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Location: San Diego, California

Court Surface: Hard

Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Volynets has a 71.4% chance to win.

Katie Volynets Clervie Ngounoue -250 Odds to Win Match +195 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament - 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Today's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions

Katie Volynets vs. Clervie Ngounoue Trends and Insights

Volynets last hit the court on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 4-6 loss to No. 53-ranked Xinyu Wang .

Ngounoue will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 69-ranked Claire Liu in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Volynets has played 22.2 games per match and won 48.7% of them.

In her 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Volynets has played an average of 22.2 games.

In her three matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Ngounoue is averaging 18.7 games per match while winning 44.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Ngounoue has played three matches and averaged 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Volynets and Ngounoue have not played against each other.

