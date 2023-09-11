Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
Lin Zhu (No. 35 ranking) will take on Xiyu Wang (No. 91) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 11.
With -175 odds, Zhu is the favorite against Wang (+135) for this matchup.
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Xiyu Wang
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+700
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|12.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, the US Open, Zhu was defeated by No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 32.
- In the US Open (her most recent tournament), Wang was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.
- Zhu has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.
- Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zhu has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.5% of them.
- Wang has averaged 23.5 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.
- Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wang has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.
- In three head-to-head matches, Zhu has defeated Wang two times. Zhu won their most recent match 6-4, 6-2 on July 25, 2023 in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32.
- Zhu and Wang have played seven total sets, with Zhu securing four of them and Wang three.
- Zhu has taken 32 games (54.2% win rate) against Wang, who has secured 27 games.
- Zhu and Wang have squared off three times, averaging 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.
