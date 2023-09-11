Lin Zhu (No. 35 ranking) will take on Xiyu Wang (No. 91) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 11.

With -175 odds, Zhu is the favorite against Wang (+135) for this matchup.

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lin Zhu has a 63.6% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Xiyu Wang -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Lin Zhu vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the US Open, Zhu was defeated by No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 6-2, 3-6, in the Round of 32.

In the US Open (her most recent tournament), Wang was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 73-ranked Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6.

Zhu has played 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match.

Through 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zhu has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Wang has averaged 23.5 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Wang has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 50.0% of those games.

In three head-to-head matches, Zhu has defeated Wang two times. Zhu won their most recent match 6-4, 6-2 on July 25, 2023 in the BNP Paribas Poland Open Round of 32.

Zhu and Wang have played seven total sets, with Zhu securing four of them and Wang three.

Zhu has taken 32 games (54.2% win rate) against Wang, who has secured 27 games.

Zhu and Wang have squared off three times, averaging 19.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

