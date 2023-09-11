In a match scheduled for Monday, Marta Kostyuk (No. 39 in rankings) will meet Magda Linette (No. 24) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

Kostyuk is favored (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Linette, who is +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Magda Linette vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magda Linette vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marta Kostyuk has a 58.3% chance to win.

Magda Linette Marta Kostyuk +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magda Linette vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

Linette most recently hit the court on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 6-2, 2-6 loss to No. 433-ranked Jennifer Brady .

In her most recent match on August 28, 2023, Kostyuk came up short 2-6, 1-6 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Linette has played 46 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match.

In her 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Linette has played an average of 21.2 games.

In her 38 matches in the past year across all court types, Kostyuk is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 49.8% of those games.

Kostyuk is averaging 21.8 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Kostyuk have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.