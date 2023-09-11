On Monday, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 75 in the world) takes on Magdalena Frech (No. 67) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

Osorio Serrano carries -155 odds to win against Frech (+120).

Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The San Diego Open

The San Diego Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 60.8% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

Frech is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 171-ranked Hailey Baptiste in Sunday's qualifying round.

Osorio Serrano will look to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 93-ranked Kayla Day in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Frech has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match.

Frech has played 20.7 games per match in her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Osorio Serrano is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.6% of those games.

Osorio Serrano has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 11.5 games per set while winning 48.3% of games.

On February 28, 2022, Frech and Osorio Serrano matched up in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 32. Osorio Serrano came out on top 6-3, 7-6.

Osorio Serrano and Frech have faced off in two total sets, with Osorio Serrano winning two of them and Frech zero.

Osorio Serrano has bettered Frech in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.

Frech and Osorio Serrano have matched up one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

