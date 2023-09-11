Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | San Diego Open
On Monday, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 75 in the world) takes on Magdalena Frech (No. 67) in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.
Osorio Serrano carries -155 odds to win against Frech (+120).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information
- Tournament: The San Diego Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 11
- Venue: Barnes Tennis Center
- Location: San Diego, California
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Magdalena Frech
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|47.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's San Diego Open Previews & Predictions
- Clervie Ngounoue vs Katie Volynets
- Anastasia Potapova vs Alycia Parks
- Belinda Bencic vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Magdalena Frech vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights
- Frech is coming off a 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 171-ranked Hailey Baptiste in Sunday's qualifying round.
- Osorio Serrano will look to maintain momentum after a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over No. 93-ranked Kayla Day in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Frech has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.8 games per match.
- Frech has played 20.7 games per match in her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Osorio Serrano is averaging 21.7 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.6% of those games.
- Osorio Serrano has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.3 games per match and 11.5 games per set while winning 48.3% of games.
- On February 28, 2022, Frech and Osorio Serrano matched up in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 32. Osorio Serrano came out on top 6-3, 7-6.
- Osorio Serrano and Frech have faced off in two total sets, with Osorio Serrano winning two of them and Frech zero.
- Osorio Serrano has bettered Frech in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.
- Frech and Osorio Serrano have matched up one time, averaging 22.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.