In a match scheduled for Monday, Su Jeong Jang (No. 152 in rankings) will meet Mai Hontama (No. 176) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Jang carries -120 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Hontama (-110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Su Jeong Jang has a 54.5% chance to win.

Mai Hontama Su Jeong Jang -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Mai Hontama vs. Su Jeong Jang Trends and Insights

Hontama is coming off a loss to No. 206-ranked Arianne Hartono, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Jang went down 2-6, 4-6 against McCartney Kessler.

Hontama has played 11 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 22.7 games per match.

In her five matches on hard courts over the past year, Hontama has played an average of 19.4 games.

In the past 12 months, Jang has played 12 total matches (across all court types), winning 46.8% of the games. She averages 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Jang has averaged 23.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 47.7% of those games.

On November 27, 2018, Hontama and Jang played in the 2018 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff Women Singles Round of 16. Jang came out on top 6-1, 6-2.

In two sets between Jang and Hontama, Jang has yet to lose any of them.

Jang and Hontama have competed in 15 total games, and Jang has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Jang and Hontama have faced off one time, and they have averaged 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.