Will Michael Carter pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +425 (Bet $10 to win $42.50 if he scores a TD)

On 114 attempts last year, Carter delivered 402 yards rushing for 25.1 yards per game, with three TDs. He also caught 41 passes for 288 yards (18.0 per game).

He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Michael Carter Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 10 60 0 7 40 0 Week 2 @Browns 7 23 0 5 27 0 Week 3 Bengals 11 39 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Steelers 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Dolphins 10 21 2 2 12 0 Week 6 @Packers 6 41 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 13 29 0 2 45 0 Week 8 Patriots 7 26 0 4 35 0 Week 9 Bills 12 76 1 1 10 0 Week 11 @Patriots 8 19 0 1 -2 0 Week 12 Bears 6 21 0 2 15 0 Week 14 @Bills 5 5 0 3 15 0 Week 15 Lions 4 15 0 1 16 0 Week 16 Jaguars 2 6 0 5 44 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 3 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 3 4 0 2 1 0

