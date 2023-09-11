Ankita Raina (No. 181) will take on Moyuka Uchijima (No. 174) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 11.

Uchijima has -200 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Raina (+155).

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Ankita Raina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 11

Monday, September 11 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Ankita Raina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Moyuka Uchijima has a 66.7% chance to win.

Moyuka Uchijima Ankita Raina -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Ankita Raina Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the US Open on August 26, 2023 (her last match), Uchijima was defeated by Vera Zvonareva 5-7, 3-6.

Raina made it past Kateryna Bondarenko 2-1 (retired) on Saturday, reaching the Round of 32.

Uchijima has played 20.2 games per match in her 22 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Uchijima has played 15 matches over the past year, totaling 19.7 games per match while winning 48.0% of games.

In the past year, Raina has competed in 21 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.4% of the games. She averages 22.7 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Raina is averaging 21.5 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Uchijima and Raina have played one time dating back to 2015, in the French Open qualifying round. Uchijima was victorious in that matchup 7-6, 6-1.

Uchijima and Raina have played two sets, and Uchijima has emerged with the edge, coming out on top in all of them.

Uchijima has beaten Raina in 13 of 20 total games between them, good for a 65.0% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Uchijima and Raina are averaging 20 games and two sets.

